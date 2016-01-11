Advertisement

Business

World Chemical Outlook

Forecast is for growth, but clouds loom in the form of China, Brazil, and Europe

by Business Department
January 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 2
Last year was a good one for the global chemistry enterprise. Business expanded in most regions, especially in the U.S., where chemical output increased a robust 3.8%. The 2016 forecast is for continued growth, thanks to low energy prices and healthy customers in industries such as pharmaceuticals and auto manufacturing. Yet executives see clouds in China’s slowing economy, turmoil in Brazil, and weakness in Europe. The economic winds are favorable for now, but they may not last.

Illustration of scientists in the sky
Credit: Yang H. Ku/CEN
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
