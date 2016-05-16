Aemetis buys Edeniq for cellulosic fuel

Biofuels producer Aemetis has agreed to acquire cellulosic ethanol technology provider Edeniq for an undisclosed amount of cash and stock. Founded in 2008, Edeniq developed a process to convert cellulosic sugars from corn kernel fibers into ethanol. Six U.S. ethanol plants have installed the technology. Edeniq had raised $100 million from venture backers and Department of Energy grants.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter