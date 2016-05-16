Improving an old tool to treat opioid overdoses

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 16, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 20

As overdose deaths climb, drugmakers and activists are working to make naloxone easier to use and a staple of medicine cabinets

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 20
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

Improving an old tool to treat opioid overdoses

As overdose deaths climb, drugmakers and activists are working to make naloxone easier to use and a staple of medicine cabinets

Why diamond could power the future of electronics

One company believes the diamond age is about to dawn

Japan’s generics market challenges foreign API makers

In-country trading firms play a major role in assisting the import of active pharmaceutical ingredients

  • Persistent Pollutants

    Perfluorinated chemicals taint drinking water

    Linked to health problems, PFOA and PFOS leave a legacy that EPA is just starting to address

  • Materials

    Coating plus doping improves performance of promising material for lithium-ion batteries

    Treating cathode compound with iron via atomic layer deposition boosts capacity and extends lifetime

  • Synthesis

    Iron-sulfur gel provides possible green route to ammonia

    Chalcogel catalyst reduces dinitrogen in water under ambient temperature and pressure

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Pharmaceuticals

Breaking the grip of methamphetamine

Vaccine blocks the drug’s high in mice

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Artist explores the blackest black, and wasps build with a colorful palette

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT