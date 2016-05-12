Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Alberta fire spares oil and chemical industries

Massive Fort McMurray fire threatened province’s oil sands facilities but didn’t damage them

by Alexander H. Tullo
May 12, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Enormous fire ball and trucks parked at the side of the highway.
Credit: AP
The Fort McMurray wildfire temporarily disrupted oil sands operations in Alberta.

The massive wildfire that destroyed parts of the Northern Alberta oil town of Fort McMurray last week disrupted the region’s oil sands sector but had minimal impact on the province’s chemical industry farther south.

As of Wednesday, May 12, the Fort McMurray fire, still active and spreading, had consumed 2,300 km2, an area about half the size of Delaware. The Alberta government issued a mandatory evacuation order for 80,000 residents. Despite extensive damage—about 10% of the area’s building stock, or 2,400 structures, burned—no one was reported to be killed in the blaze.

Fort McMurray is home to Canada’s oil sands, which are mined in enormous open pits and processed into bitumen and synthetic crude oil. As the flames grew, oil sands firms shut down operations and evacuated workers as precautionary measures.

According to the energy information service Platts, some 820,000 barrels per day of production, about one-fifth of Canada’s total oil output, was curtailed because of the fires.

Fire threatened the southern end of Suncor’s mining operations in Wood Buffalo but was beaten back. “Over the weekend, several hundred people, including first responders, contractors, and Suncor essential personnel, protected our oil sands operations,” Suncor CEO Steve Williams said on May 8. “We’re now in a position that when it is safe to restart, we can do so quickly.” The company was producing about 300,000 bbl per day before the fire.

Early last week, some companies were already moving to restore production. Shell restarted its Albian operations on May 9. The same day, Syncrude had to discourage employees from reporting to work because it wasn’t yet ready to reopen.

Alberta’s chemical industry is far from Fort McMurray and is based mostly on the region’s natural gas rather than its oil. Dow Chemical, about four hours south by car in Fort Saskatchewan, experienced no disruptions but was monitoring the situation.

Nova Chemicals, six hours south in Joffre, reported a small, indirect influence from the fire. “Ethylene production rates at Joffre have been reduced slightly” because of lower consumer consumption, a spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical producers in the Carolinas and Virginia restart operations after weathering Hurricane Florence
Mexican explosion toll reaches 32
Interior To Hold Oil, Gas Lease Sale

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE