Aptuit buys another drug services firm

In its second deal in as many months, the pharmaceutical services firm Aptuit has acquired Kuecept, a London-based provider of preformulation testing, preclinical dose-vehicle screening, and formulation development. Kuecept claims skill in using milligram quantities of active pharmaceutical ingredient to develop “robust and practical” drug formulations. Last month, Aptuit acquired Exquiron Biotech, a Swiss company with expertise in assay development, high-throughput screening, selectivity testing, and hit characterization.
