Bertram George Voorhees

Voorhees, 90, died on June 3, 2015, in Pasadena, Calif.
“For more than 25 years, Bert worked with GE, first managing teams developing equipment for nuclear power systems; then overseeing one of GE’s aerospace projects, which sought to develop nuclear reactors as power sources for spacecraft; and finally managing GE’s Medical Ventures Operation. In 1975, he became vice president and general manager of analytical systems in Abbott Laboratories’ diagnostics division. In 1978, he became VP and GM of Becton, Dickinson & Co.’s fluorescence-activated cell sorter division, where his team developed the first commercially available FACS instrument, which revolutionized cell-based research, diagnostics, and treatment.”—Bert Voorhees, son
Most recent title: president and chief operating officer, Microgenics Corp.
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, Iowa State University, 1948
Survivors: daughter, Barb; sons, Bert and Dick; and six grandchildren
