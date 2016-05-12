Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Court awards $525 million to Daiichi Sankyo for Ranbaxy deal gone wrong

Singapore arbitrator sides with Japanese drugmakers’s claims it was misled

by Jean-François Tremblay
May 12, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

An arbitration court in Singapore has ordered former shareholders of India’s Ranbaxy Laboratories to pay $525 million to Daiichi Sankyo. The Japanese company claimed that when it acquired Ranbaxy in 2008, the large shareholders with whom it negotiated had concealed the severity of regulatory issues that Ranbaxy was facing with the U.S. FDA.

The award was leveled against New Delhi’s RHC Holding, an investment firm led by Malvinder Mohan Singh, the former CEO of Ranbaxy who had negotiated the sale to Daiichi Sankyo on behalf of his family.

In a statement, RHC Holding said it would explore “further legal options to challenge the majority award.” The RHC Holding statement noted that one judge in the Singapore court, a former chief justice in India, had issued a dissenting opinion dismissing all claims.

Daiichi took over Ranbaxy for $4.6 billion in June 2008 after agreeing to pay a premium for the 31% stake held by the Singh family and making a similar offer to other shareholders to acquire a majority interest. But only six months later, in early 2009, Daiichi wrote off most of Ranbaxy from its books, a $3.9 billion hit, after FDA banned several Ranbaxy drugs from the U.S. owing to manufacturing deficiencies discovered at several plants in India.

Ranbaxy eventually paid the U.S. a record fine of $500 million for fraud committed at its facilities. In April 2014, Daiichi Sankyo gave up on its Indian unit, agreeing to sell Ranbaxy to India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for $4 billion.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Daiichi Sankyo Bows Out Of India
China Sentences GSK Executives
... And Closes Detroit Plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE