Edward Wister Naegele Jr.

Naegele, 91, died on March 2, 2015, in Grove City, Pa.
“Naegele graduated from Germantown High School, Philadelphia, and enlisted in the Army in 1942. Early in his career, Naegele was employed as a chemist and, later, as a basic research supervisor by Acheson Dispersed Pigments Co. He became a professor of chemistry at Grove City College in 1958. Naegele served as the chair of the department of chemistry from 1961 until he retired from teaching in 1990. He was a well-respected teacher and colleague and will be remembered fondly by his students and coworkers.”—Charles Kriley, former student
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Grove City College
Education: B.A., chemistry, Temple University, 1946; M.A., organic chemistry, Temple University, 1948; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Temple University, 1955
Survivors: wife, Sara
