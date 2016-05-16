Herty Medal to Brooks Pate

Brooks H. Pate of the University of Virginia is the recipient of the 2016 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, given annually by the ACS Georgia Section to recognize the work and service of outstanding chemists.
Pate is being recognized for his work in molecular rotational spectroscopy and its applications in astrochemistry and analytical chemistry, and for his service in mentoring diverse students participating in a summer research program for undergraduates. He will receive a gold medal during an awards dinner on Sept. 15.
