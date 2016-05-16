J&J launches Toronto incubator

Johnson & Johnson Innovation has opened its first life sciences incubator outside the U.S. Like J&J’s five other incubators, JLABS @ Toronto features shared lab and office spaces. The facility has room for 50 start-ups; 22 companies are moving in at the site’s launch. J&J rolled out the incubator concept in 2012 in San Diego as a way of nurturing the biotech ecosystem while developing good relationships with entrepreneurs. The firm does not take a stake in tenants of JLABS, although in some cases it has forged pacts with tenants.
