Japanese firms eye plastics merger

JSR, Mitsubishi Rayon, and Ube Industries have started to discuss the merger of subsidiaries that produce the engineering plastic acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene. The two subsidiaries are Techno Polymer, wholly owned by JSR, and UMG ABS, equally owned by Mitsubishi Rayon and Ube. Techno Polymer is in Yokkaichi, Japan; UMG operates two plants in southern Japan. Talks among the parent companies will determine the feasibility of a merger and the stake that each would own in the combined entity.
