Jerker Porath

Porath, 94, died on Jan. 21 in Lund, Sweden.
“Porath’s research led to the development of methods and products for protein separation and purification that contributed to the rapid development of biotechnology in the 1980s and 1990s. He was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry several times. He was an extraordinary example of working discipline and creativity combined with a high tolerance of flaws and failures in others. He was a most generous host who opened up his beautiful homes in Uppsala and Stockholm to his students, guest research workers, and friends from all over the world.”—Jan-Christer Janson, former student and collaborator
Most recent title: professor of biochemistry, Uppsala University
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, Uppsala University, 1946; Fil.lic. (Ph.D.), organic chemistry, Uppsala University, 1950; D.Sc., biochemistry, Uppsala University, 1957
Survivors: daughters, Ulla Pihl and Camilla, and son, Jorgen
