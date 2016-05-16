Advertisement

People

Kenneth W. MacFie

by Linda Wang
May 16, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 20
Kenneth MacFie
Credit: Courtesy of Bill MacFie
MacFie, 94, died on Nov. 2, 2015, in Hanover, Md.

“MacFie grew up in Forest Hills, N.Y., where he was active in Troop 22, Queens Council, of the Boy Scouts of America for 10 years, serving as assistant scoutmaster the last several years. He was an Eagle Scout and a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow. He was employed by Standard Oil Co. (Indiana) from 1944 to 1961, where he held technical and managerial positions. During World War II, he worked on the Manhattan Project while at Standard Oil in Whiting, Ind. After moving to Cumberland, Md., he was employed by the aerospace division of Hercules, working at the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory as supervisor of process engineering from 1961 to 1987, when he retired.”—Bill MacFie, son

Most recent title: supervisor of process engineering, Hercules

Education: B.Eng., chemical engineering, New York University, 1944

Survivors: daughter, Lynn Greenfield; son, William; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

