Minas Prodromos Georgiadis

Georgiadis, 90, died on May 14, 2015, in Athens.
“Minas obtained a Ph.D. in chemistry at Indiana University, Bloomington, completing his thesis with Ernest Campaigne. After postdoctoral studies with Carl Schaffner at the Institute of Microbiology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, N.J., he accepted a position at Ayerst, McKenna & Harrison in Montreal, where he worked for seven years before returning to Greece in 1972 to accept a position as professor of chemistry at the Agricultural University of Athens. Minas enjoyed a productive and creative academic career in Greece, where his research focused primarily on the synthesis of sugars from furans using a modified Strecker reaction.”—T. M. Georgiadis, son
Most recent title: professor emeritus, Agricultural University of Athens
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Athens, 1954; M.S., biochemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, 1960; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Indiana University, Bloomington, 1964
Survivors: wife, Vassiliki; daughters, Rosina and Katy; sons, Gregory and Taxiarchis; and seven grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter