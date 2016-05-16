Pfizer, Wave team on metabolic therapy

Pfizer and Wave Life Sciences are joining to develop nucleic acid therapies targeting metabolic diseases. The partners will combine Wave’s stereopure drug development platform with Pfizer’s hepatic targeting technology for enhancing delivery to the liver. Pfizer will advance up to five programs from discovery through selection of clinical candidates, at which point it can license programs. Two targets have been declared. Wave will get $40 million up front and could take in $187 million if all five programs are successful.
