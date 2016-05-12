Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Bonding

Two-faced polar molecule grabs both cations and anions

All-cis hexafluorocyclohexane rivals crown ethers in cation binding capability, sets new precedent for anion binding

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 12, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Two molecules show how hexafluorocyclohexane uses fluorine to bind sodium and hydrogen to bind chloride.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
The fluorine face of all-cis hexafluorocyclohexane binds sodium ions, whereas its hydrogen face binds chloride ions.

Chemists have found that the all-cis isomer of hexafluorocyclohexane, a molecule that made headlines last year for being the most polar aliphatic compound known, is capable of binding both cations and anions. What’s more, the ionic binding is among the strongest ever measured.

All-cis hexafluorocyclohexane, synthesized by David O’Hagan and coworkers of the University of St. Andrews, is remarkable for having its six fluorine atoms aligned on one face of the cyclohexane ring and its six hydrogen atoms aligned on the opposite face. This arrangement endows the molecule with a large dipole moment that is surpassed only by some ionic compounds and lopsided aromatic compounds.

A team led by O’Hagan and Terrance B. McMahon of the University of Waterloo has now reported the molecule’s propensity to bind cations with its fluorine face and anions with its hydrogen face. The researchers used electrospray ionization to generate gas-phase mono- and dicoordinated sodium and chloride complexes of all-cis hexafluor­o­cyclohexane and mass spectrometry to separate the complexes. They further used infrared multiple photon dissociation spectroscopy and computational methods to assess the ion binding energy (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.6b02856).

With the exception of crown ethers and the most basic amino acids, no molecular species have been found to exceed the compound’s sodium ion binding strength, the researchers note. And no neutral organic species are known with greater chloride ion binding strength, they say. The team suggests that one thing all-cis hexafluorocyclohexane’s prowess will enable it to do is deliver cations and anions in both polar and nonpolar media.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorine-studded cube ensnares electron
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tetratriflylpropene: A new organic superacid is in town
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New world champion base is crowned

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE