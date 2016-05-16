Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

For radical enzyme catalysis, an organometallic intermediate is pinpointed

An iron-sulfur cluster may bind 5′-deoxyadenosyl in enzymes that use S-adenosylmethionine

by Jyllian Kemsley
May 16, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
The proposed dAdo-[4Fe-4S] intermediate (right) and methionine (left) are modeled in the pyruvate formate-lyase activating enzyme active site.
Image of the proposed intermediate and methionine in the enzyme active site.
Credit: Science
The proposed dAdo-[4Fe-4S] intermediate (right) and methionine (left) are modeled in the pyruvate formate-lyase activating enzyme active site.

Synthesizing heme and some vitamin and antibiotic compounds requires enzymes that mediate radical chemistry. But enzymes must carefully control radical compounds, lest they escape and wreak havoc within a cell. A study suggests a new role for an iron-sulfur cluster in one superfamily of 100,000 enzymes that use S-adenosylmethionine (SAM) to catalyze radical reactions. Researchers knew from earlier studies that the cluster cleaves SAM to produce 5′-deoxyadenosyl radical (5′-dAdo). Now, they have discovered that the cluster also binds 5′-dAdo through an Fe–C bond (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf5327). A team led by Joan B. Broderick of Montana State University and Brian M. Hoffman of Northwestern University trapped a reaction intermediate of pyruvate formate-lyase activating enzyme, which uses SAM to generate a glycyl radical on the target lyase. They used electron nuclear double resonance spectroscopy to study the intermediate and found that it is an organometallic species, with a covalent link between the 5′-C of 5′-dAdo and an iron atom of the cluster. Although it is unclear whether other radical SAM enzymes follow the same mechanism, this scheme echoes that of enzymes that use vitamin B-12 (adenosylcobalamin) to conduct radical chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure reveals why radical enzyme isn’t radical
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Free-Radical Enzyme Chemistry Thrives In Confined Spaces
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme’s Elusive Proton Donor Found

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE