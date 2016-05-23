Celgene, Agios in cell metabolism deal

Celgene is paying $200 million to collaborate with Agios Pharmaceuticals in the area of immuno-oncology. The companies will work on altering the metabolic state of immune cells to help them attack cancers. Agios will conduct drug discovery and early development, while Celgene has the right to opt into programs through Phase I trials for at least $30 million each. Agios can also earn up to $169 million in milestone payments for each program. Celgene can license inflammation or autoimmune programs.
