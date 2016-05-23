Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

May 23, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 21

Interdisciplinary teams at leading cancer centers work with  outside partners to translate their basic research into medical practice

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 21
All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

Cancer therapeutics found in translation

Interdisciplinary teams at leading cancer centers work with  outside partners to translate their basic research into medical practice

Art conservators struggle with microscopic eruptions in masterpieces

Lurking in paint layers, metal soaps are forming and damaging paintings

C&EN profiles the U.S. Fish & Wildlife forensics lab, the nation’s CSI: Wildlife team

Federal scientists in Ashland, Ore., use cutting-edge technology to help track down animal killers

  • Careers

    ‘Skills gap’ hits the factory floor

    Small chemical producers reach out to community colleges for operator training

  • Business

    Biogen commits to gene therapy

    Big biotech firm licenses gene delivery technology from University of Pennsylvania and its spin-off Regenxbio

  • Business

    Japan pulls off another strong year

    Profits remained high at large chemical producers

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Mirror-image polymerase copies and transcribes DNA

Activity of nonnatural D-DNA polymerase is first step toward a parallel biological universe

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Science on the road and in the air

 

Job listings

visit
