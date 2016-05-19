Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Combination inhibitor fights drug-resistant cancer

Strategy could help patients whose malignancies sidestep drugs that hit key cancer target mTOR

by Stu Borman
May 19, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
In RapaLink-1, a polyethylene glycol-based linker (black) combines rapamycin (blue) with MLN0128 (red).
Line structure of RapaLink-1 shows how its polyethylene glycol-based linker combines rapamycin with MLN0128.
In RapaLink-1, a polyethylene glycol-based linker (black) combines rapamycin (blue) with MLN0128 (red).

Cancer can be a wily foe. A recent article in New York Times Magazine illustrates the extent of cancer’s craftiness, telling the story of a woman whose thyroid cancer developed resistance to the common chemotherapy drugs everolimus and temsirolimus. These drugs are supposed to work by inhibiting an enzyme, mTOR, that helps cells—particularly cancer cells—grow. But the woman’s cancer had mutated, rendering the drugs ineffective.

The May 15 article “covers the type of cancer patient and emerging resistance that stimulated our new work on mTOR inhibitors,” says Kevan Shokat of the University of California, San Francisco. Shokat, Neal Rosen of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and coworkers report a drug candidate that’s more potent than approved mTOR inhibitors such as everolimus and also less likely to be defeated by drug resistance.

They accomplished the feat by combining two types of mTOR inhibitors, which hit separate target sites on the enzyme, into a bivalent agent that hits both simultaneously (Nature 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nature17963). Shokat has patented the new drug design for development by Kura Oncology, a company he helped found.

“This is a very important paper with huge potential for cancer therapy,” says Nahum Sonenberg, an mTOR and cancer specialist at McGill University.

mTOR controls a cell-signaling pathway that is commonly activated in many human cancers. Researchers developed everolimus and temsirolimus to inhibit that pathway. The drugs, analogs of the bacterial natural product rapamycin, target a rapamycin-binding site in mTOR.

A more recently developed “second generation” of mTOR inhibitors work by hitting another mTOR site, where the enzyme typically binds adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Several second-generation mTOR inhibitors are currently in clinical trials.

mTOR protein structure shows span bridged by RapaLink-1, enabling it to inhibit two binding sites simultaneously.
Credit: Nature
Shown in this mTOR structure is the gap (dotted line, inset) bridged by RapaLink-1, enabling it to inhibit two binding sites simultaneously.

Unfortunately, tumor cells have proven talented at developing mutations that make both first- and second-generation mTOR inhibitors ineffective.

Shokat, Rosen, and coworkers determined that the two binding sites in mTOR are 15 Å away from one another. So they took rapamycin and a second-generation inhibitor called MLN0128, which binds mTOR’s ATP site, and combined them with a polyethylene glycol-based linker that spans that gap between the two sites. This combined third-generation agent, dubbed RapaLink-1, binds both sites simultaneously and potently inhibits the growth of nonresistant and drug-resistant cancers in tumor cell cultures and in mice.

Kinase inhibitor expert Nathanael Gray of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute says he wouldn’t have predicted that such a large molecule would be effective. But he says that two characteristics of RapaLink-1—its bivalency and its tendency to concentrate in red blood cells that deliver it to cancers—likely account for its high potency. He notes that cancers are less likely to find a way to sidestep its activity because they would need to mutate twice instead of just once to mount resistance.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Degrader takes out many forms of KRas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Inhibitor takes down many forms of KRas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microtubule protein level predicts drugs’ effectiveness against brain cancer cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE