In what it calls an auto industry first, Ford Motor is testing new polyurethane foams made with carbon dioxide. The company is working with the start-up Novomer, which produces CO2-containing polyols, a foam raw material, based on technology licensed from Cornell University chemistry professor Geoffrey W. Coates. Ford sees the foams going into production cars within five years and eventually reducing petroleum use by more than 272 million kg annually.
