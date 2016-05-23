Janssen, MacroGenics sign second pact

Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, will pay MacroGenics $75 million to license the bispecific antibody MGD015. In preclinical studies, MGD015 blocks both CD3 and an undisclosed tumor target with the goal of redirecting T cells to kill cells that overexpress the undisclosed antigen. This is the second pact between Janssen and MacroGenics. The companies are already developing MGD011, a bispecific molecule targeting CD19 and CD3, as a blood cancer treatment.
