Credit: Shutterstock

The 2016 Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM) will take place at the Egan Center in downtown Anchorage on June 26–29. The meeting, hosted by the American Chemical Society’s Alaska Local Section, will include technical programming on environmental and atmospheric chemistry, drug design and development, and chemistry education. The theme of the meeting is “Chemistry under the Midnight Sun.”

NORM 2016 at a glance Dates: June 26–29 Location: Anchorage Information contacts: Lisa Hoferkamp, general chair, lahoferkamp@uas.alaska.edu; William Howard, program chair, wahoward@alaska.edu Website: norm2016.sites.acs.org

The general chair of the meeting is Lisa Hoferkamp of the University of Alaska, Southeast, and the program chair is William Howard of the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. For more information, visit the meeting website at norm2016.sites.acs.org.

Technical program. Philip P. Power, a professor of chemistry at the University of California, Davis, and David Constable, director of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute, will give plenary lectures. Arlene Blum, executive director of the Green Science Policy Institute, will give the keynote address.

Symposium topics include high-latitude pollution chemistry; high-latitude earth-water systems; applications of analytical and radiochemistry for harsh environments; computational chemistry; drug discovery; neuroinflammation, stroke, and aging; applying methods to engage students in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) classes; and recent advances in transition-metal chemistry.

There will also be general sessions of oral presentations in analytical chemistry, biochemistry, environmental chemistry, inorganic chemistry, organic chemistry, physical chemistry, and chemistry education. A general poster session will be held on Sunday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 PM.

Workshops. Several educational workshops will be offered. The workshop “Accessible NMR: Applications for the Classroom & Research” is for chemistry instructors who want to incorporate research results obtained by nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy into the classroom.

Another workshop, “Web-Based Molecular Modeling,” will show high school and college chemistry instructors a variety of tools to help students calculate and visualize molecular structures, molecular motions, and molecular interactions.

A third workshop, titled “Teaching STEM in Remote Locations,” will address technical difficulties that can arise when teaching a science class remotely to geographically isolated students.

Two professional workshops will also be offered. The ACS Career Services workshop “Finding Your Pathway” is for chemists considering a career change. The ACS Leadership Development course “Leading without Authority” will present techniques for overcoming challenges and offer practical tools for increasing cooperation and engagement in accomplishing project and team goals.

Exposition. A reception on Sunday evening will help kick off the exposition, which will run through Wednesday morning. The expo offers meeting participants an opportunity to learn about the latest products on the market. Applications for exhibitors are available on the meeting’s website.

Awards. Several awards will be presented at the meeting. These include the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Glenn & Jane Crosby Northwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Northwest Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Partners for Progress & Prosperity Award—Northwest Region P3 Award. An awards banquet will take place on Tuesday evening.

Social events. NORM 2016 kicks off Sunday evening with a welcome from Ethan Berkowitz, mayor of Anchorage, followed by a senior chemist reception and a general poster session. A women chemists luncheon will be held on Monday, and an undergraduate luncheon will take place on Tuesday.

Participants are invited to visit the Alaska Native Heritage Center on Monday evening for a dinner and a dance performance by an Alaska Native dance troupe. The heritage center, an educational and cultural institution for all Alaskans, opened in 1999 and shares the heritage of Alaska’s 11 major cultural groups. Buses will provide transportation between the Egan Center and the heritage center. The fee is $45; sign up through the NORM registration form.

At the end of the meeting, attendees can participate in Alaska Railroad’s Glacier Discovery Train tour or a Kenai Fjords Tours cruise.

Lodging and registration. Early-bird registration for the meeting ends on May 31, but on-site registration will be available through the end of the meeting. To register, visit norm2016.sites.acs.org.

Lodging is provided by the Hilton Anchorage [(800) HILTONS]. To reserve a room, visit hiltonanchorage.com, and under “Add Special Rate Codes,” type in “NORM16” to receive the group rate.