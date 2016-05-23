SK, Japanese partner form precursor venture

South Korea’s SK Materials and Japan’s Tri Chemical Laboratories are forming a joint venture that will produce organometallic precursors used in semiconductor manufacturing. To be owned 65% by SK and 35% by Tri Chemical, the venture will build a plant in Sejong, South Korea. Tri Chemical claims to be the first company to mass-produce zirconium-containing precursors, used to deposit thin zirconium oxide films in memory chips.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter