Seres forms two microbiome pacts

Seres Therapeutics will work with scientists at the University of Pennsylvania and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on microbiome therapeutics. With Penn, the start-up will develop bacteria-based treatments for metabolic diseases including urea cycle disorders and inflammatory bowel disease. And Seres aims to support the translation of the cancer center’s discoveries into microbiome therapeutics that help patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and increase the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors used in immuno-oncology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter