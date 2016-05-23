Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

How silver ink and lasers can create twisted 3-D components

A new printing method could help create custom wiring for miniature electronics

by Matt Davenport
May 23, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: James Weaver
Harvard researchers used their new metal-writing technique to create these 3-D silver butterflies, which are about 2 mm wide.
A micrograph shows 3-D silver wire butterfly shapes made using a new printing technique.
Credit: James Weaver
Harvard researchers used their new metal-writing technique to create these 3-D silver butterflies, which are about 2 mm wide.

When Mark A. Skylar-Scott says he and his Harvard University colleagues can make metal filaments in midair, he stresses that they aren’t defying gravity. The team’s silver strands start attached to a substrate, but the researchers can draw them out through three-dimensional space to create intricate patterns. Led by Skylar-Scott and Jennifer A. Lewis, the researchers are forging the 3-D silver wires on demand using a nanoparticle ink and laser light (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2016, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1525131113). The approach could help create custom transmitters and electrical connections for biosensors and other miniaturized devices, the researchers say. The ink consists of silver nanoparticles mixed with polyacrylic acid. The polymer chains prevent the silver particles from clumping while also serving as a binder to give the ink the consistency of toothpaste, Skylar-Scott says. A computer-controlled nozzle moves in 3-D to squeeze the ink into the focal point of an infrared laser, which moves in concert with the nozzle. The laser’s heat vaporizes the polymer and sinters the nanoparticles into a solid metal wire. This laser-assisted method enables the team to directly write wire patterns onto low-cost substrates that can’t support conventional high-temperature annealing.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE