ACS IREU students head abroad

In May, the American Chemical Society hosted an orientation for undergraduates participating in the 2016 ACS International Research Experiences for Undergraduates (IREU) program. Students will travel abroad for a 10-week research internship. The program is funded by the National Science Foundation.
The students (pictured) will conduct research at the University of Strathclyde; Leibniz University of Hanover, Germany; Friedrich Schiller University of Jena, Germany; Ulm University; the University of Perugia; and the National University of Singapore. The goal of the program is to enhance students’ research skills and prepare them for a globally focused research career.
