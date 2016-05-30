Mass spec weighs in on protein therapeutics
Biopharma is applying the high-resolution technique to all points along the drug development pathway
May 30, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 22
Biopharma is applying the high-resolution technique to all points along the drug development pathway
Cover image:
Credit:
Biopharma is applying the high-resolution technique to all points along the drug development pathway
Researchers are combining studies of ice formation with remote-sensing techniques to give rainmaking scheme a firm scientific footing
An enzyme used widely to clear up beer haze chops up gluten as well
Industry veteran Ian Shott moves fast in a bid to turn around a doomed U.K. contract research site
Plant opening marks new phase in contract manufacturing firm’s plans for growth
Federal agencies look for ways to involve more chemists in President Obama’s BRAIN initiative
Discovery of glycine and phosphorus advances theory that comets could have played a role in seeding life on Earth