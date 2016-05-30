Advertisement

May 30, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 22

Biopharma is applying the high-resolution technique to all points along the drug development pathway

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 22
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Analytical Chemistry

Mass spec weighs in on protein therapeutics

Biopharma is applying the high-resolution technique to all points along the drug development pathway

Does cloud seeding really work?

Researchers are combining studies of ice formation with remote-sensing techniques to give rainmaking scheme a firm scientific footing

What’s gluten-reduced beer, and can celiac patients drink it?

An enzyme used widely to clear up beer haze chops up gluten as well

  • Business

    Buying a failing business

    Industry veteran Ian Shott moves fast in a bid to turn around a doomed U.K. contract research site

  • Business

    C&EN profiles Ampac Fine Chemicals, West Coast company with a new Gulf Coast site

    Plant opening marks new phase in contract manufacturing firm’s plans for growth

  • People

    Wanted: Better tools to study the brain

    Federal agencies look for ways to involve more chemists in President Obama’s BRAIN initiative

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

Glycine and phosphorus found on comet

Discovery of glycine and phosphorus advances theory that comets could have played a role in seeding life on Earth

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Reviving the Holy Land’s ancient snacks and libations

 

