ACS launches Network & Learn program for industry members

ACS Industry Member Programs has launched the Network & Learn program to provide industry members with an opportunity to network with others in their local section or local industry community. As part of the program, ACS provides a video on an industry-relevant topic that can serve as a centerpiece for networking events. ACS also provides promotional and support materials. Members provide the space and invite guests from the local business community. In the first video, consultants tackle questions about the Environmental Protection Agency. For more information, visit www.acs.org/network-learn.
