China arrests 125 for tainted vaccines

Chinese prosecutors arrested 125 people for illegally selling vaccines and are starting to investigate 37 government officials for negligence and corruption. The arrests come after the disclosure in March of a vast network that sold poorly stored and out-of-date vaccines throughout China since 2011. Unlike compulsory vaccines that are distributed by the government, the defective vaccines were noncompulsory and meant to prevent the spread of diseases including meningitis and rabies. Chinese authorities say they will start to oversee nonessential vaccines.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter