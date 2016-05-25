Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

China, drugmakers negotiate price cuts

Major drug companies upbeat as they agree to cut prices in China

by Jean-François Tremblay
May 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Photo of a crowd filling a popular street mall in Beijing.
Credit: Shutterstock
Deal with drug companies will improve access to drugs for China’s vast population.

As part of a new program, China’s central government and three drug manufacturers have agreed on major reductions in the price of three patented drugs. The agreement may provide a blueprint for resolving the conflicting interests of patients seeking access to essential drugs and major drug companies trying to earn a profit in China.

GlaxoSmithKline, which is trying to rebuild its reputation in China after a 2014 bribery scandal, will reduce by two thirds the price of Viread, an antiretroviral that treats hepatitis B and HIV. Hepatitis B afflicts more than 7% of China’s population, and some 28 million people in the country are said to be in need of antiviral treatment.

AstraZeneca will cut by more than half the price of its breast and lung cancer drug Iressa. And the Chinese firm Beta Pharma will also more than halve the price of its lung cancer drug Conmana, which was approved for sale in China in 2011 and is undergoing trials in the U.S.

GSK and Beta both cheered the agreement, reached with the National Health & Family Planning Commission. Patients will be reimbursed through the country’s national health insurance program, the companies noted. Moreover, the negotiated prices will apply to all of China, enabling firms to bypass provincial tendering processes.

China is the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical market after the U.S. However, major drug companies have found it challenging to sell profitably in the country. New drugs are often approved for sale in China years after they are available in other countries. And many drugs are only sold through provincial tendering processes that can result in profit-crushing price reductions of as much as 80%.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China speeds up drug approvals﻿
China’s Drug Discovery Firms Will Soon Be Able To Launch Their Own Medicines
Desano To Supply HIV Drugs To Viiv

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE