… As FMC, Asahi Kasei spend on batteries

Pointing to rapid growth in electric vehicle sales, FMC says it will triple its capacity for battery-grade lithium hydroxide to 30,000 metric tons per year. The company anticipates a three-phase project, the first phase of which will be in China and be completed by mid-2017. The other phases will be done by 2019. Asahi Kasei, meanwhile, says it will spend $55 million to expand lithium-ion battery separator capacity by 60 million m2 per year at its plant in Moriyama, Japan.
