Grace completes chromatography exit

W.R. Grace has reached agreements to divest its remaining businesses in chromatography instruments, columns, and related laboratory products. Grace says it will continue to sell chromatography silica media. Germany’s Dr. Maisch will buy Grace’s line of analytical HPLC columns, preparative columns, and packing equipment and services. England-based Hichrom and Singapore-based S*Pure will buy a number of other Grace column brands. Büchi Labortechnik acquired Grace’s portfolio of flash chromatography and evaporative light-scattering detector instruments last month.
