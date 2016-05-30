Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Ionic liquids bring order to themselves

Room-temperature liquid salts arrange their ions into surprisingly thick layers that could be useful for energy storage

by Matt Davenport
May 30, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shaw Group
Researchers observed long-range ordering of ions in ionic liquids as they oozed down a silver surface.
An image shows a viscous ionic liquid as it flows down a silver disk.
Credit: Shaw Group
Researchers observed long-range ordering of ions in ionic liquids as they oozed down a silver surface.

Like Paul McCartney, researchers studying ionic liquids have found wisdom in three simple words: Let it be. Ionic liquids are viscous fluids made of salts that are unable to crystallize at or near room temperature. Despite their inability to package themselves into solids, ions within the liquids can arrange themselves into orderly fluid layers near interfaces, for instance between the liquid and air. These layers can stretch for dozens of nanometers, or so researchers believed. Radhika S. Anaredy and Scott K. Shaw of the University of Iowa have now discovered that ionic liquids can form micrometer-thick ordered layers, when researchers are patient (Langmuir 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.langmuir.6b00304). The Iowa chemists typically analyze interfaces in ionic liquids using infrared spectroscopy and other optical techniques as the materials ooze down rotating, mirrored silver surfaces. But Anaredy and Shaw found that stopping the rotation and letting the liquid be for 10 to 30 minutes permitted the ions to self-organize into thicker layers. The duo is uncertain as to what drives the ordering, but Shaw says this discovery could help researchers use ionic liquids to design better capacitors for energy storage or proton-conducting solvents that help convert carbon dioxide into methane and other fuels.

A schematic shows an example of ordering in ionic liquids with bis(trifluoromethylsulfonyl)imide anions.
Credit: Langmuir
An example of time-dependent ordering of the negative charges in ionic liquids containing bis(trifluoromethylsulfonyl)imide anions, which orient themselves parallel to a surface.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diamond capsules keep contents under pressure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spiky surfaces steer different fluids in opposite directions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Magnetic fields cause microcubes to respond like mini robots

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE