Re: Capitol Hill’s chemistry club

A kickoff event for the Congressional Chemistry Caucus brought out supporters including (pictured, from left) caucus cochair Rep. Daniel Lipinski (D-Ill.), ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly, and caucus cochair Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.). The event also brought out skepticism in C&EN’s online readers.
What the article refers to as “industry groups” that [the caucus works] with is a friendly description of a business lobby. While it’s great to have our science represented, I fear it could come at the expense of values we hold dear as scientists.
Brendan Liddle via Facebook
I wonder how many [caucus members] don’t believe in climate change or evolution ... could be an interesting story, C&EN.
Jacob Hooker via Facebook
It’s hard enough to listen to a bunch of chemists talking chemistry, but to listen to politicians talking chemistry is more than I could take!
Michael Chumley via Facebook
