Environment

Re: Capitol Hill’s chemistry club

May 30, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 22
A kickoff event for the Congressional Chemistry Caucus brought out supporters including (pictured, from left) caucus cochair Rep. Daniel Lipinski (D-Ill.), ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly, and caucus cochair Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.). The event also brought out skepticism in C&EN’s online readers.
Credit: Peter Cutts
Reps.Daniel Lipinski (D-Ill.) (left) and John Moolenaar (R-Mich.) (right), cochairs of the newly formed Congressional Chemistry Caucus, met with Thomas M. Connelly Jr. (middle), CEO of the American Chemical Society, and other supporters during the caucus’ launch on April 27.
Photo of American Chemical Society CEO Thomas M. Connelly Jr. standing between Congressmen Daniel Lipinski and John Moolenaar.
Credit: Peter Cutts
Reps.Daniel Lipinski (D-Ill.) (left) and John Moolenaar (R-Mich.) (right), cochairs of the newly formed Congressional Chemistry Caucus, met with Thomas M. Connelly Jr. (middle), CEO of the American Chemical Society, and other supporters during the caucus’ launch on April 27.

What the article refers to as “industry groups” that [the caucus works] with is a friendly description of a business lobby. While it’s great to have our science represented, I fear it could come at the expense of values we hold dear as scientists.

Brendan Liddle via Facebook

I wonder how many [caucus members] don’t believe in climate change or evolution ... could be an interesting story, C&EN.

Jacob Hooker via ­Facebook

It’s hard enough to listen to a bunch of chemists talking chemistry, but to listen to politicians talking chemistry is more than I could take!

Michael Chumley via Facebook

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

