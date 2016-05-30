Advertisement

ACS News

Shanghai chapter to host innovation conference

by Linda Wang
May 30, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 22
The ACS Shanghai International Chemical Sciences Chapter is hosting the 1st Annual ACS International Innovation Conference in Shanghai. The two-day symposium, titled “Frontiers in Chemistry: Polymer & Pharmaceuticals,” will be held on June 14–15, as part of the “Meet in Zhang­jiang” Science & Technology Festival.

The symposium is designed to foster international scientific exchange and global collaboration between scientists. For more information, e-mail ACS_2016_Polymer@126.com or ACS_2016_Pharma@126.com. Space is limited to the first 200 registrants, and priority registration will be given to ACS members. The deadline to register is June 1.

Announcements of ACS news can be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

