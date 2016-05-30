Shanghai chapter to host innovation conference

The ACS Shanghai International Chemical Sciences Chapter is hosting the 1st Annual ACS International Innovation Conference in Shanghai. The two-day symposium, titled “Frontiers in Chemistry: Polymer & Pharmaceuticals,” will be held on June 14–15, as part of the “Meet in Zhangjiang” Science & Technology Festival.
The symposium is designed to foster international scientific exchange and global collaboration between scientists. For more information, e-mail ACS_2016_Polymer@126.com or ACS_2016_Pharma@126.com. Space is limited to the first 200 registrants, and priority registration will be given to ACS members. The deadline to register is June 1.
