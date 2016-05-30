Stanley invests in a battery company …

Prieto Battery, a lithium-ion battery firm spun off from Colorado State University, has won an investment from Stanley Ventures, the venture capital arm of the toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker. Prieto, which received an investment from Intel last year, was founded in 2009 by Amy Prieto, an associate professor in Colorado State’s chemistry department. The firm says its three-dimensional cell architecture allows the production of powerful batteries in customized shapes.
