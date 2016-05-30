Students selected for chemistry olympiad study camp

The U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad program, sponsored by ACS, has named the 20 students who will attend the chemistry olympiad study camp on May 31–June 15 at the University of Mary Washington.
The students will compete for a spot on the four-member team representing the U.S. at the 48th International Chemistry Olympiad in Tbilisi, Georgia, on July 23–Aug. 1.
The students are Miles Dai, Carmel High School, in Indiana; Brian Daniels, Beavercreek High School, in Ohio; Lily Ireton, Brighton High School, in Michigan; Alex Liu, the Village School, in Houston; Steven Liu, Monta Vista High School, in Cupertino, Calif.; Benjamin Nguyen, Valencia High School, in California; Zilu Pan, Canyon Crest Academy, in San Diego; Eric Qian, Adlai E. Stevenson High School, in Lincolnshire, Ill.; Jeffrey Shi, Marcellus High School, in New York; Yusha Sun, A&M Consolidated High School, in College Station, Texas; Kevin Tang, Solon High School, in Ohio; Joyce Tian, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, in Alexandria, Va.; Anjali Walia, Irvington High School, in Fremont, Calif.; Anushka Walia, Irvington High School; Harrison Wang, Hinsdale Central High School, in Illinois; Shannon Weng, West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, in Princeton Junction, N.J.; Junyu Yang, Troy High School, in Fullerton, Calif.; Brendan Yap, Carmel High School; Allen Zhang, Carmel High School; and Lillian Zhu, F. W. Buchholz High School, in Gainesville, Fla.
