Sumitomo boosts methionine in Japan

Sumitomo Chemical will expand methionine capacity in Ehime on the Japanese island of Shikoku by 65% to 250,000 metric tons per year. Sumitomo selected the site for its existing infrastructure and people with ample technical know-how. The firm’s last expansion at the facility was in 2009. Competitor Evonik Industries is currently building a second methionine facility in Singapore that will have a capacity of 150,000 metric tons per year. Methionine is an amino acid given to pigs and poultry.
