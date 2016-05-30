Thunderbolt licenses Astellas B-cell program

Thunderbolt Pharma has become the first company created by Vitesse Biologics, a drug development collaboration formed by Baxalta, Mayo Clinic, and Velocity Pharmaceutical Development. Thunderbolt has acquired a BAFF/APRIL dual antagonist program from Astellas Pharma. With the three Vitesse partners contributing financially, Thunderbolt will develop the dual antagonists for B-cell-mediated disorders including systemic lupus erythematosus. Baxalta, Mayo Clinic, Velocity, and Astellas are all shareholders in Thunderbolt.
