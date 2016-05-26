Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

More drugs are succeeding in clinical trials

After a 15-year decline, chances are better that a drug will make it to the market

by Ann M. Thayer
May 26, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Though drug development will never be an odds-on favorite, the chances of a compound moving from Phase I clinical trials to approval are no longer so low, according to the consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

Turnaround
[+]Enlarge
The chance of a drug moving from Phase I trials to launch has improved.Source: Nat. Rev. Drug Discovery 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nrd.2016.85
Graph of percentage of drugs that make it through development in three year increments from 1996.
The chance of a drug moving from Phase I trials to launch has improved.Source: Nat. Rev. Drug Discovery 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nrd.2016.85

The firm tracked the progress of more than 9,200 novel compounds between 1996 and 2015 (Nat. Rev. Drug Discovery 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nrd.2016.85). During 2012–15, 11.9% of drug candidates made it through development. This rate is a sharp uptick from a 15-year low of 7.5% reached during 2008–11, when pharmaceutical companies were restructuring their R&D organizations.

Those corporate makeovers “seem to have resulted in an improvement in the overall pipeline quality, leading to a gradual increase in Phase II and Phase III success rates,” the analysis concludes. A higher number of Phase I failures, it suggests, might reflect drug firms’ “increasingly thorough early evaluation in order to prevent costly late-stage failures.”

In addition, the number of candidates in development reached a high of 5,558 during 2012–15, up from 2,603 in 1996–99. Hot areas such as immunotherapies, antivirals, and biologics contributed to this growth. And, since 2008, biologics have been twice as likely as small molecules to succeed in development.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Novartis trims 20% of its research programs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lilly buys pain drug firm
Clinical trials by the numbers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE