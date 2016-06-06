Bolivia will get first polymer plant

Bolivian state oil company YPFB will use LyondellBasell Industries’ Spheripol polypropylene technology to build what is being called Bolivia’s first polymer plant. YPFB plans to spend $1.8 billion on a propane dehydrogenation facility and a polypropylene plant that will have annual capacity of 250,000 metric tons. The propane will be fractionated from locally sourced natural gas. YPFB plans to start construction on the project next year and complete it by the end of 2021.
