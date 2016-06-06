Have drug hunters finally cracked KRas?

June 6, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 23
After decades of failures, researchers see promise in fresh approaches to developing drugs that block cancer’s toughest target
As the Volkswagen scandal showed, building fuel-efficient, low-emitting vehicles is no easy task
Chemistry professor turned patent attorney says there’s life after being denied tenure
New companies still face many hurdles, but increased government support and higher risk appetite make it a bit easier to launch a start-up in Japan
As a long-used curative for urethane elastomers faces a ban in Europe, polyurethane suppliers look at alternatives
Deal worth $1.5 billion brings promising nanoparticle-based cancer drug
GC-MS method can determine the authenticity of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese