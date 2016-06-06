Advertisement

June 6, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 23

After decades of failures, researchers see promise in fresh approaches to developing drugs that block cancer’s toughest target

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Water

Have drug hunters finally cracked KRas?

After decades of failures, researchers see promise in fresh approaches to developing drugs that block cancer’s toughest target

Start your engines

As the Volkswagen scandal showed, building fuel-efficient, low-emitting vehicles is no easy task

Career Ladder: Paul Dietze

Chemistry professor turned patent attorney says there’s life after being denied tenure

  • Business

    In the Land of the Rising Sun, the climate improves for high-technology start-ups

    New companies still face many hurdles, but increased government support and higher risk appetite make it a bit easier to launch a start-up in Japan

  • Business

    Polyurethane makers prepare for a phase out

    As a long-used curative for urethane elastomers faces a ban in Europe, polyurethane suppliers look at alternatives

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals to buy Celator Pharmaceuticals

    Deal worth $1.5 billion brings promising nanoparticle-based cancer drug

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Parmesan test can detect cheesy imposters

GC-MS method can determine the authenticity of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Business & Policy Concentrates

Sticking to cars and the call came from inside

 

