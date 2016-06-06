Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Building consensus

by Brought to you by the ACS Career Navigator
June 6, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Use sticky notes to help organize thoughts and suggestions.
A group of people writing on sticky notes.
Credit: Shutterstock
Use sticky notes to help organize thoughts and suggestions.

Imagine that you are in charge of a new project. You make preliminary plans, budgets, resource lists, and schedules. Then you gather the team to finalize everything and kick off the project. You share your assumptions and conclusions, budgets, and schedules. You ask for feedback, get a few questions, and see mostly nodding heads. Great! You start moving full speed ahead. But over the next few days, first one and then another team member ask to talk to you, and they have questions and concerns. Before long, you realize that the project is in trouble.

What happened, and how can you prevent this miscommunication from happening again?

Provide lead time.

Some people need to mull things over or talk them through before they reach a decision. Make sure to send materials far enough in advance so that everyone has time to read, consider, evaluate, and identify potential issues.

Silence means yes.

Make it clear at the start of the meeting that silence indicates wholehearted agreement. Anyone who remains quiet will be assumed to be in full support of the proposal. If this is a recurring problem in your organization, people may be surprised the first time you hold them to this. You will have to hold firm and remind them that it’s too late for this issue, but next time, they should make sure to share their concerns earlier. Over time, “silence means yes” will become the norm.

Allow anonymity.

Make sure to include ways for people to contribute without fear of what others will think of them. Let people write comments or questions on index cards, and you can read them aloud without names. Alternatively, encourage participants to text or use other back channels to communicate directly with the leader during the meeting.

Make it colorful.

Post major parts of the project on flip charts or whiteboards around the room. Give everyone several sticky notes in various colors and have them write down potential problems on red ones, benefits on green ones, and questions on yellow ones. Then have everyone put those sticky notes directly on the flip charts. This will quickly identify areas for further discussion.

Shrink it.

If you’re working with a large group, divide people into smaller groups for discussion. People will be more likely to speak up and voice their concerns in a smaller group. When everyone comes back together, have one representative from each group summarize their group’s thoughts, and allow the other groups to respond.

It’s not me, it’s them.

Instead of asking if they have any concerns, ask people what concerns or questions they think their direct reports, customers, or other stakeholders may have with this proposal. This allows the participants to speak up without fear of reprisal, because it’s not them criticizing the plan, it’s someone external to the group.

The next time you need to build consensus, use some (or all) of these techniques to make sure people speak up early and make their concerns known. That way you can address them at the beginning of the project, when things are usually easier to change.

Get involved in the discussion.

The ACS Career Tips column is published the first week of every month in C&EN. Post your comments, follow the discussion, and suggest topics for future columns in the Career Development section of the ACS Network (www.acs.org/network-careers).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to optimize for a conference—from a distance
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Creating creative solutions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making a great resignation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE