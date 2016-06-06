Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 6, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Lubrizol has named Eric R. Schnur, currently chief operating officer, as its president, effective immediately. Schnur will become chairman and CEO on Jan. 2, 2017, replacing James L. Hambrick, who has been with Lubrizol for 38 years, the last 14 as CEO.

Siluria Technologies, which is developing the catalytic conversion of methane into ethylene, has received a $10 million investment from Italian engineering company Maire Tecnimont, bringing the total that Siluria has raised since November to $40 million. The two companies also have forged a technical collaboration.

Licella Fibre Fuels and Canfor Pulp Products will form a joint venture to investigate installing Licella’s catalytic hydrothermal reactor technology at Canfor’s Canadian pulp facilities to convert biomass into a biocrude oil. The oil could be further processed into fuels and chemicals.

ChemDiv, a contract research firm based in San Diego, will provide chemistry-based drug discovery services to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics. ChemDiv says it will draw on its commercial collection of more than 1.6 million druglike small molecules.

BioMarin has withdrawn its application for the Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug drisapersen in Europe after negative feedback from European authorities. FDA rejected the oligonucleotide drug in January.

AC Immune, a Swiss biotech firm developing Alzheimer’s disease treatments, has filed for an initial public offering of stock worth up to $50 million. AC Immune has drug development partnerships with Johnson & Johnson and Genentech.

Pfizer and BioRap Technologies will collaborate in the autoimmune disease area to develop an antibody that binds with a specific immune checkpoint molecule to drive regulatory T cells. BioRap is the technology transfer arm of the Rappaport Family Institute for Research in the Medical Sciences at Technion—Israel Institute of Technology.

TwoXar and the University of Chicago’s department of medicine will collaborate on identifying new drugs for treating atherosclerosis. Palo Alto, Calif.-based TwoXar will use its drug discovery software to predict drug candidates for in vivo testing.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Lilly, Aktis sign radiopharmaceuticals pact
Start-up to develop radiotherapeutics
Genzyme, Voyager In Gene Therapy Pact

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.