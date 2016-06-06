Carbogen expands in Switzerland

Drug chemical manufacturer Carbogen Amcis is adding to its operations in Bubendorf, Switzerland. There the company has agreed to acquire a GEA Pharma Systems site close to its current headquarters. The 3,360-m2 multistory building includes lab, small-scale production, storage, and office space. Carbogen intends to convert more of the facility into regulatory compliant operations for highly potent compound development. The company also plans to add manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugates.
