Career Ladder: Paul Dietze

1953

Growing up on Long Island, N.Y.

Dietze liked science starting at an early age. “I had a chemistry set, I had a microscope, and I had one of those Van de Graaff generators that you crank and make static electricity.” His father was a chef, and his mother stayed at home with Dietze and his two brothers.

1971

Working his way through college

Dietze started undergrad at Queens College, City University of New York, attending at night during his first year and then going full-time after that. “I never borrowed a dime to go to school. I worked in an ice cream store and worked a 40-hour week all through college.” He initially majored in biology but quickly switched to chemistry after falling in love with the subject.

1976

Struggling to find a first job

Dietze graduated into a bad job market, so he continued working at the ice cream shop for a year. He eventually got a job as an analytical chemist at Fritzsche, Dodge & Olcott, a flavor and fragrance company in New York City. In the evenings, he pursued a master’s in chemistry at New York University. “I liked school much better than I liked the job, so I applied to the Ph.D. program and got accepted.” Dietze went on to earn a Ph.D. from New York University.

1982

Finding his place in academia

Dietze joined the chemistry faculty at Earlham College, where he focused on teaching undergrads. He missed doing research, though, so in 1984 he began a postdoctoral position in the lab of William P. Jencks at Brandeis University. In 1987, Dietze joined the chemistry department at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), as an assistant professor.

1993

Charting a new path

Dietze was not offered tenure at UMBC so he applied to law school, an idea he had toyed with early on. Dietze worked as a review chemist for the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and attended the University of Maryland School of Law in the evenings. He earned his law degree in 1998.

2016

Blending chemistry and law as a patent attorney