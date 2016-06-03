Career Ladder: Paul Dietze

Dietze liked science starting at an early age. “I had a chemistry set, I had a microscope, and I had one of those Van de Graaff generators that you crank and make static electricity.” His father was a chef, and his mother stayed at home with Dietze and his two brothers.
Dietze started undergrad at Queens College, City University of New York, attending at night during his first year and then going full-time after that. “I never borrowed a dime to go to school. I worked in an ice cream store and worked a 40-hour week all through college.” He initially majored in biology but quickly switched to chemistry after falling in love with the subject.
Dietze graduated into a bad job market, so he continued working at the ice cream shop for a year. He eventually got a job as an analytical chemist at Fritzsche, Dodge & Olcott, a flavor and fragrance company in New York City. In the evenings, he pursued a master’s in chemistry at New York University. “I liked school much better than I liked the job, so I applied to the Ph.D. program and got accepted.” Dietze went on to earn a Ph.D. from New York University.
Dietze joined the chemistry faculty at Earlham College, where he focused on teaching undergrads. He missed doing research, though, so in 1984 he began a postdoctoral position in the lab of William P. Jencks at Brandeis University. In 1987, Dietze joined the chemistry department at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), as an assistant professor.
Dietze was not offered tenure at UMBC so he applied to law school, an idea he had toyed with early on. Dietze worked as a review chemist for the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and attended the University of Maryland School of Law in the evenings. He earned his law degree in 1998.
As a special counsel for Haynes & Boone, LLP, Dietze advises clients in the generic pharmaceutical industry on patenting issues. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to me. I get to use my chemistry, and I get to use my law degree. It’s really a perfect blend of everything. If I had to do it all over again, I’d do it exactly the same way.”
Know a chemist with an interesting career path? Tell C&EN about it at cenm.ag/careerladder.
Check C&ENJobs for the latest job listings, as well as featured videos on what chemists do.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter