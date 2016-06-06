Gevo considers selling itself

Gevo, a maker of biobased isobutyl alcohol, says it is considering selling itself while it continues to develop its fermentation technology. The firm has experienced delays and difficulties scaling up its facility in Luverne, Minn., where it produces isobutyl alcohol and ethanol, both from corn. Last month, Gevo said it would work with Clariant to scale up a different technology: a mixed metal oxide catalyst that can convert ethanol into olefins.
