Merlin Larry Peck

Peck, 75, died on Jan. 14 in Lewiston, Idaho.
“Merlin was dedicated to improving the teaching of chemistry. His most valuable work was working with the teachers who teach science in precollege schools with the hope that they could foster a love for science in their students.”—Sandra Peck, wife
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Texas A&M University
Education: B.S., chemistry, College of Idaho, 1962; Ph.D., chemistry, Montana State University, 1970
Survivors: wife, Sandra; daughters, Molly Levine and Marci Culp; and six grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter