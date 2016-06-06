Novartis and Akzo grow R&D in China

Novartis has inaugurated new R&D buildings and labs in Shanghai. The expansion of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research in Shanghai will provide space for as many as 1,300 scientists, up from 500 previously. Research at the center focuses on infections that lead to cancer in Asian patients. In addition, scientists at the center perform discovery chemistry and biomarker research. Separately, AkzoNobel opened its largest R&D center in China, also in Shanghai. The Dutch firm invested more than $7 million in the facility, which employs 150 scientists focusing on coatings and specialty chemicals.
